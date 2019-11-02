Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
John Richard PHILLIPS

PHILLIPS, John Richard. On October 31, 2019, in his 86th year, peacefully at Gracelands Rest Home surrounded by family. Loving husband of Barbara and the late Monica. Loved father of Lesley, Terry and Owen and father-in- law of Don, Anne and Jacinta. Loved grand- dad of 7 and GG John to 7 great grandchildren. Respected step father to Glen and Stuart Mitchell and their families. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Hawkes Bay Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road, Hastings on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 am. No flowers please but donations to Dementia Hawkes Bay would be appreciated. All messages to Phillips Family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, P O Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019
