John Robert. CAMERON

John Robert. CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, John Robert. L?gion d'honneur (Minesweeper on vessels BYMS2250 and MMS242, WWII) Peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau, on December 10, 2019, aged 95. Treasured uncle of Nick, John, Paul, Joc, Andrew and Fiona. Loved father of Pat, Robert (deceased) and Philip. Adored "Uncle John" to his extended family and great friend to many. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for John will be held at the Porangahau Country Club on Monday, December 16 at 5pm. Messages to:- The Cameron Family, C/-PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 12, 2019
