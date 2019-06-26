LIGHTFOOT, John Stanley. Passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, at his home in Punakaiki after a long journey with cancer. Dearly loved partner of Chris King, stepfather of Andrew King and his fianc? Stephanie, and Poppa of Lily. Special thanks to the Oncology staff at Greymouth and Christchurch Hospitals, and the Palliative Care team and District Nurses in Greymouth - your care and support was invaluable in keeping John at home as he wished. Messages to CMB42, Punakaiki, RD1, Runanga 7873 or [email protected] In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation to https:// bowelcancernz.org.nz towards patient accommodation, which would be appreciated, or you might like to plant a tree. A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Saturday, June 29, at 11.00am. John's Funeral was held in Christchurch on June 25, followed by a private interment. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary