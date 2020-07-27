Home

Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Matthew's Anglican Church
200 King Street South
Hastings
John Stathis RAZOS Notice
RAZOS, John Stathis. It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of John, on July 24 2020 in Wellington Hospital. Most loved husband of Phillipa. Devoted father and best mate of Stephen and Brendon. Loved father-in-law of Andrea and Krystel. Adored Grandad of Nico, Marcus, Luciano, Giorgio, Kieran and his soon to arrive grand- daughter. John will be deeply missed by all. A service to celebrate his life will be held in the St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King Street South, Hastings on Thursday, July 30 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery, Clyde Jeffery Drive, Napier. Messages to the Razos Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2020
