RAZOS, John Stathis. Unexpectedly on the July 24, 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved and treasured only son of the late Thrasivoulos (Jimmy) and Mollie Razos. Adored, much loved and respected brother and brother- in-law of Ricky McNee, Llanore and Dave Kale, Stathea and Gerard Caccioppoli and Maria and Michael Donnelly. Much loved and respected uncle to all his nieces and nephews. You left us without us able to say goodbye, leaving us here alone to cry. The heartache and void in our lives is unbearable, you were the head of our family. The gentle and loving man who was always there for us all. The memories of all the special times spent together, we will treasure forever. Life can never be the same, without you here. But we know you are reunited with our darling Mum and Dad, and that one day, we will all be together happy again. Rest In Peace Our Darling.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 28, 2020