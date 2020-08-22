|
RAZOS, John Stathis. It was with great sadness that we lost our most loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother John. We will always remember the kind and caring person he was. We also want to thank very much Rev. Alister, Father Damian, and Father Nick for the service each one gave and to all the people who came to pay their respects. John must have touched them in some way to have had such a huge attendance. We appreciated all the flowers, cards and food. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Phillipa, Stephen, Krystel, Brendon, Andrea and grandchildren.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2020