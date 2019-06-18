Home

WORLEY, John Stuart. 1948 - 2019 After his brave battle with cancer, John passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 at Cranford Hospice. Beloved husband of Anne and brother of Raylee and the late Pat Hill, Peter and Karen, and Leanne and Keith Faassen. Loved uncle of Jade, Sam, Kirsty, and Sam. A memorial celebration of John's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice in his memory would be greatly appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the 'Worley Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 18, 2019
