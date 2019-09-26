Home

John (JT) TAIAROA

John (JT) TAIAROA Notice
TAIAROA, John (JT). It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear dad on September 23, 2019, aged 55 years young, surrounded by his wife, siblings, children and mokos. Beloved father of Nicola TePatu, Teaomana Tahuriorangi, Michael TePatu, Rawinia Fahey, Jahmaine Taiaroa, Tuhuru Fahey, Gemma Taiaroa, Michelle Fahey, Jahvis Taiaroa and Piripi Taiaroa. Also loved by all his mokos. John will be lying at 5 Whitby Place, Flaxmere until September 25, 10.30am, then travelling to Houngarea Marae, Pakipaki. The service will be held here on September 27 at 11am followed by a private family delivery to the crematorium.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2019
