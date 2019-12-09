|
CAULTON, John Telford Stapleton. Died surrounded by his family at Mary Doyle Life Care, Havelock North, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Evie and loved Father and Father-in-Law of Michael and Bridget, Julie and Jeff, Philip and Amanda, Mary and Ken. Adored grandfather and great- grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Reeve House for their loving care of John. A service for John will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North at 2.00pm, Friday December 13, 2019. Messages to The Caulton Family, P O Box 8688, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 9, 2019