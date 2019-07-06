Home

John Thomas CONNELL

John Thomas CONNELL Notice
CONNELL, John Thomas. Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Aileen. Father of Stephen, Eddie, and the late Shaun. Loved Grandfather of his grandchildren. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Munro Street, Napier on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2pm. Followed by interment at The Western Hills Cemetery. Tributes for John or messages to the Connell Family may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Connell Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019
