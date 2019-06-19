|
LAMB, John Thomas. Br Joseph, Member of the Order of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Gladys Mary Resthome, Tamatea, Napier on Saturday June 15, 2019. Loved son of the late Bridget and Andrew. Loved brother and brother- in-law of the late David and Kathleen. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows on Friday June 21, 2019 at 1pm. Followed by interment at The Taradale Cemetery. Please note this will replace the community Mass for the day. A vigil will be held in the church on Thursday at 7pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 19, 2019