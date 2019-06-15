|
|
STICHBURY, John Vincent. Passed away peacefully, aged 88 years, at Graceland's, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with his family at his side. Much loved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Amanda and Brian, David and Sarah. Loved grandfather 'John' to Elizabeth, Amy, Imogen and Peter and great grandfather to Emma and Bobby. Very special thanks to the staff at Graceland's for their wonderful care of John and the love and caring shown to his family especially in his last few days. A private service was held for John on Thursday, 13 June, 2019.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 15, 2019