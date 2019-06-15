Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Resources
More Obituaries for John STICHBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Vincent STICHBURY

Notice Condolences

John Vincent STICHBURY Notice
STICHBURY, John Vincent. Passed away peacefully, aged 88 years, at Graceland's, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with his family at his side. Much loved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Amanda and Brian, David and Sarah. Loved grandfather 'John' to Elizabeth, Amy, Imogen and Peter and great grandfather to Emma and Bobby. Very special thanks to the staff at Graceland's for their wonderful care of John and the love and caring shown to his family especially in his last few days. A private service was held for John on Thursday, 13 June, 2019.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.