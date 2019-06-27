|
HARRIS, John Wakelin. 1949 - 2019 After a long struggle with Parkinson's, John died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley, brother of Christine, and Peter. Much loved father of Nicky, Greg, Kylie, and David. Loved Poppy to his many grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Harris Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2019