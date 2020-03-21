|
|
WATSON, John (Ted). Passed away peacefully at Summerset in the Bay March 20, 2020. Dearly Loved husband of the late Valerie June. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Lee-Ann, Janice and Errol. Adored grandad and great grandad to his grandchildren. Special thanks for the care and support given from Hawke's Bay Hospital. A service to celebrate the life of Ted will be held at Crestwood, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 21, 2020