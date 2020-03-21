Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
John (Ted) WATSON

WATSON, John (Ted). Passed away peacefully at Summerset in the Bay March 20, 2020. Dearly Loved husband of the late Valerie June. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Lee-Ann, Janice and Errol. Adored grandad and great grandad to his grandchildren. Special thanks for the care and support given from Hawke's Bay Hospital. A service to celebrate the life of Ted will be held at Crestwood, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 21, 2020
