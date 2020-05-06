|
BLAKE, John William. Died on Sunday May 3, 2020 at Waiapu House. Havelock North. Dearly loved husband of Viv. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Frances and Kerry, David and Karleen, Rani and Stuart, Angela and Cam, Sophie and Matt. Much loved Grandad to all his grandchildren. Cherished Brother to Margaret Roberts. Adored Uncle John to his Nieces and Nephews. A family burial will be held. Special thanks to the staff and carers at waiapu for the care love and support given. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 6, 2020