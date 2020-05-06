Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John BLAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William BLAKE

Add a Memory
John William BLAKE Notice
BLAKE, John William. Died on Sunday May 3, 2020 at Waiapu House. Havelock North. Dearly loved husband of Viv. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Frances and Kerry, David and Karleen, Rani and Stuart, Angela and Cam, Sophie and Matt. Much loved Grandad to all his grandchildren. Cherished Brother to Margaret Roberts. Adored Uncle John to his Nieces and Nephews. A family burial will be held. Special thanks to the staff and carers at waiapu for the care love and support given. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -