Jonathan Edward. SAMUELS

Jonathan Edward. SAMUELS Notice
SAMUELS, Jonathan Edward. 28.10.1979 - 07.06.2020 Beloved son of Ruth and the late Kawhia Samuels, older brother of Leo, Conrad, Jarrol and Kume. An amazing uncle to Tammy, Leo Jr, Akira- Jade, Glaesius, Citrine, Cleejon, Winipere and Wairua. A beautiful gentle cousin, uncle, friend, nephew and moko to his many nannies, koros, aunties, uncles, cousins, and friends. Our gentle giant Jono will be surrounded by whānau at 1 Laws Place, Pirimai from 5pm today. Please follow on Facebook for further details with regards to Jono's final journey which will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020. My beautiful son, my strength, my rock, my heart, my love will always remember you forever my darling. Now you are with Dad. The heavens above are open for you both to look upon us and strengthen us. Forever my love my son, Mum.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2020
