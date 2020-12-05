|
KING, Joseph (Joe). Passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. Loved son of the late Thomas and Alice King. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne King. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of the late Dennis and Yvonne King, Janet and David Rothwell, Rhonda King and Rick Jones, Heather King and Charlie Wrigglesworth, and Perry and Kate King. Loved Grandad to Claudia, Fraser; Kelly, Tessa, Greg; Sarah, Tim; Emma, Jessie; Annie and Fred and their partners. Great- Grandad to Carolina, Austin, Amelia, Isabella, Cooper, Ellie, and Oscar. As per Joe's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the King Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020