Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DIAMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael (Mike) DIAMOND

Add a Memory
Joseph Michael (Mike) DIAMOND Notice
DIAMOND, Joseph Michael (Mike). Of Dannevirke formerly Coonoor 24.11.1939 - 29.08.2019 Dearly loved husband and mate of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Annie (Masterton), Gary and Jaynee (Surfers Paradise), Mark and Tanya (Oringi), Leanne and Bevan Ferrick (Dannevirke). Loved Grandpa of his nine grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and another baby due this week. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mike in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Allardice Street, Dannevirke (Tomorrow) Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Health Shuttle Dannevirke would be gratefully accepted and these may be left at the service. All messages to the "Diamond Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942. Requiescat In Pace
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.