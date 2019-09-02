|
|
DIAMOND, Joseph Michael (Mike). Of Dannevirke formerly Coonoor 24.11.1939 - 29.08.2019 Dearly loved husband and mate of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Annie (Masterton), Gary and Jaynee (Surfers Paradise), Mark and Tanya (Oringi), Leanne and Bevan Ferrick (Dannevirke). Loved Grandpa of his nine grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and another baby due this week. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mike in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Allardice Street, Dannevirke (Tomorrow) Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Health Shuttle Dannevirke would be gratefully accepted and these may be left at the service. All messages to the "Diamond Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942. Requiescat In Pace
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2019