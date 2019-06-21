|
DEMPSEY, Joseph Montgomery (Monty). Passed away on June 20, 2019 aged 95. Loved husband of the late Marj. Loved father, father-in-law and friend of Victor and Tina, Ray and Jane, Sandra and Dan. Cherished Grandpa of Thomas, Emily, Michael and Katie. Heartfelt thanks to Monty's carers at home Norma, Fiona, Jill, Joan, and latterly to Leslie and the Summerville staff. A memorial service will be held in Auckland this will be advised at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 21, 2019