MORRIS, Joseph Vincent Thaddeus. 12/03/1935-28/05/2019 Dedicated husband of 63 years to Robyn. Loving father to their children Sharan, and Richard. Dearly loved grandfather to Shain and father-in-law to Bill. Joseph passed away at home in the comfort of familiar surroundings, family and animal companions by his side. Let his name be ever the household word that it ever was. Let it be spoken without effect, without the trace of a shadow on it. Life means all that it ever meant; it is the same that it ever was. All is well. In accordance with Joe's wishes a private ceremony has taken place. Messages to the family, 22 Merlot Drive, Greenmeadows, Napier 4112. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 31, 2019