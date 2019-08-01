|
FOUHY, Josephine Alice Teresa. Of Pahiatua, on Monday, July 29, 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Liz, Dominic and Rosa, James and Jazmin, and Mary. Treasured Gran of Catherine, Patrick, Francesca, Isabella, Siobhan, Norah, and Grace. Messages to Mr T. Fouhy, PO Box 152 Pahiatua. The Rosary will be recited for Josephine on Friday night, August 2, 2019 at 7pm, at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Corner Tyndall and Wakeman Streets, Pahiatua, followed by a Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11am. Burial at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua, thereafter. Monarch Funeral Home Pahiatua (06) 376 6662
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 1, 2019