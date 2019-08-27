Home

FOUHY, Josephine (Jo) (nee Judd). 10.03.1940 - 29.07.2019 Josephine was the eldest daughter of the late Ken and Binnie Judd of Hastings. Sister of Jim, Paul, and Keri and loved sister-in-law of Betty, and Marci Judd, and Dermot Byrne. Dearly loved "Auntie Jo" of all her nieces and nephews both here and in the U.S.A. Special thanks to Josephines cousins and friends who travelled to celebrate her life with us. We will miss her greatly, but she will never be forgotten. Jim, Paul, and Keri Judd
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 27, 2019
