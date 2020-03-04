Home

Joshua BAILEY-CROPPER

Joshua BAILEY-CROPPER Notice
BAILEY-CROPPER, Joshua. Tragically taken on February 28, 2020. Much loved son of Jo- Anne and Allan (Stix), and Sydney. Brother and best mate to Alex, Hollie and Mark. Adored nephew of Helen and Steve, and cousin of Victoria and Lillian. A bloody good mate to all his friends. A celebration of Josh's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, March 7 at 10.30am. All messages to the Bailey-Cropper Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 4, 2020
