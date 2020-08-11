|
SPRAGUE, Joshua Michael. Of Dannevirke. It is with great sadness we advise our beloved Josh passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday August 8, 2020 at Wellington Hospital, aged 26 years. Much loved son of Campbell and Nicole. Dearly loved partner of Tayla Jones. Treasured dad of Kayden and Lilah. Much loved brother of Brock and Jessica. Adored brother-in-law of Liz. Special grandson of Theresa Williamson, Jim Sprague, Michael Buxton and the late Jackie Ellis. A service to celebrate Josh's life will be held at The Hub, entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 1.30pm. All messages to the "Sprague Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 11, 2020