FAIREY, Joyce Barbara. Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George (Nim). Beloved mum of Elaine, Yvonne, Fred, Jean, and the late Richard. Mother- in-law of Helen. Much loved nana and ganny to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "A special thanks to Dr Mark Peterson and the staff at Atawhai for their wonderful care of mum" A private family service has been held. All messages C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2020