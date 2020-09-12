|
ASTRIDGE, Joyce Daphnee, (nee Sleeman). Aged 94 years. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Wife of the late Norman. Loved mum of David and Lorna, Alan (Deceased) and Jane. Loved nana of Brian and Jess, Steven, Jordan and Josh. Loved old nana of Elina and Josie. A service for Joyce will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel. Orchard Road on Monday September 14, 2020 at 11am. All messages posted to C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020