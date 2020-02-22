Home

Joyce Elizabeth COX

Joyce Elizabeth COX Notice
COX, Joyce Elizabeth. At Hawke's Bay Hospital on February 20, 2020, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Rex. Very much loved mother and mother-in- law of Ashley and Phillipa, Elizabeth and Glenn, and grandmother of James and Edward. A service for Joyce will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Tuesday, February 25 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to:- PO Box 17144, Karori, Wellington 6012. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 22, 2020
