WILLIAMS, Joyce Elizabeth. (nee Williams) 13.02.1947 - 31.08.2019 Passed away peacefully in Hastings surrounded by her family Aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Beloved Mum of Gary, Roger, Carol, David and Wayne, and mother-in-law of JoAnne, Tessa and Sarah. Best Grandma in the world to John, Emma, Dannielle, Jessika, Thomas, Andrew and Baby Bump. Joyce will be dearly missed. A service for Joyce will be held at Crestwood 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11am. Tributes can be made online at www.tongandperyer.co.nz or mailed to the Williams family, C/- P.O Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 3, 2019