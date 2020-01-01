Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce HAWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Helen Grant . (Blair) HAWLEY

Add a Memory
Joyce Helen Grant . (Blair) HAWLEY Notice
HAWLEY, Joyce Helen Grant (nee Blair). 1936 -2019 Of Dannevirke, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 30, 2019. Deeply loved wife of the recently departed Beavan for 60 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Murray Porter; Robert and Jackie. Special Gran to Michelle, Luke and Grant. A private family farewell has been held. A public memorial interment service will be held in the new year. All messages to the "Hawley Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -