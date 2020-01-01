|
|
HAWLEY, Joyce Helen Grant (nee Blair). 1936 -2019 Of Dannevirke, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 30, 2019. Deeply loved wife of the recently departed Beavan for 60 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Murray Porter; Robert and Jackie. Special Gran to Michelle, Luke and Grant. A private family farewell has been held. A public memorial interment service will be held in the new year. All messages to the "Hawley Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 1, 2020