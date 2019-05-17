|
BRADSHAW, Joyce Kahu Rawinia (nee Pitman) (formerly Shann). Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra on May 16, 2019. Loved mother of Lynnette (deceased), Robyn, Gayle (deceased), Denise, Peter, Paul and Alyson. Stepmother of Patricia and Philip. Beloved Nana of 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild. A service for Joyce will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho & Orchard Roads, Hastings on Saturday, May 18 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Bradshaw Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 17, 2019