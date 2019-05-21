Home

Joyce Veronica MASON

Joyce Veronica MASON Notice
MASON, Joyce Veronica. Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on May 17, 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Allen Mason. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Corinne and Tony; Terry and Vanessa (England). Loved Granin to Kevin and Trena; Jess and Shaun, and loved Great-Grandmother to Alyssa. Loved sister to Margaret (Balclutha), Doris (Hamilton), Patrick (Timaru), Lynette (Geraldine), and the late Molly. A service for Joyce will be held in Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, May 23 at 11.00am. Messages to the Mason Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 21, 2019
