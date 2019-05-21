|
|
MASON, Joyce Veronica. Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on May 17, 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Allen Mason. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Corinne and Tony; Terry and Vanessa (England). Loved Granin to Kevin and Trena; Jess and Shaun, and loved Great-Grandmother to Alyssa. Loved sister to Margaret (Balclutha), Doris (Hamilton), Patrick (Timaru), Lynette (Geraldine), and the late Molly. A service for Joyce will be held in Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, May 23 at 11.00am. Messages to the Mason Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 21, 2019