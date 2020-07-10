|
HEADIFEN, Joye Helen. Peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Eileen Mary Care Home surrounded by her family. Aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Noel. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Glen, John and Rose, Jill and Chris, Ross and Ramona, Grant and Lauren. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Forever Loved" Messages for the family c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Joye's life will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Tuesday, July 14 at 11am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2020