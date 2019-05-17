Home

BAILLIE, Judith Ann. 12.05.1940 - 15.05.2019 Loving wife of the late Ed, and mother of Donna, John, and Paul. Mother-in-law of Lloyd, Sue, and Vanessa. Special Nana to Kane, Joel, Matt, Olivia, Alice, Cody, Dean, Declan, Shea, and Kyle. Grandmother-in-law to Kenneil. Great Grandmother to Hayden, Ebony, and Saskia. Forever in our hearts. Comforted knowing you are reunited with your beloved Ed. A service for Judith will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11am. Followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be left in the foyer of the chapel or via www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. Tributes to Judith can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or messages to the Baillie Family can be sent C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 17, 2019
