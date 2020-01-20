|
WONNOCOTT, Judith Ann (Judy). Passed away on January 17, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Peter, mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Dave, and Kirean, nana of Mia and Cameron. Special thanks to Waipuna Hospice and Guild and Spence Electrical for their care and support. A service for Judy will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday January 22, at 2:00pm. Messages to the Wonnocott family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 20, 2020