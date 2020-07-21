Home

Judith Evelyn ORSBORN

ORSBORN, Judith Evelyn. On July 15, 2020 peacefully at Summerset Mountain View Retirement Village in New Plymouth; in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late John William. Much loved and mother of Wendy, Mark, Kate (Catherine) and Wayne. Adored grandmother of David, John, and Anna; and Cameron and Logan. Your Journey is Complete, Rest in Peace Our "Beautiful Mum" Special thanks to all the wonderful staff who have been involved in Judy's care along with her friends and family. At Judy's request a private family service has been held. Messages to can be sent to PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 21, 2020
