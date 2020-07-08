|
WILLIS, Judith Isobel (Judy). Passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved Mum of Russell and Viv, Brian and Polli, and Chris and Greg. Grandma of Eden and Tegan, Jordie, Hamish and Hayley, Greer, Ashley and Kerry, Ellyse and Freddy. Great-Grandma to Emerson and expected baby boy Willis. A celebration of Judy's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 401 Maraekakaho Road, Hastings on Friday, July 10 at 2.00pm. Message to the Willis Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 8, 2020