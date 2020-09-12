|
MURPHY, Judith Lorraine. Formerly of Christchurch. Lorraine died peacefully on September 10, 2020. Adored wife of Barrie for 61 years; loved mother of Margot and Rhondda; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Sophia and Robbie. For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have cross'd the bar. ('Crossing the Bar' Alfred Lord Tennyson) A service of thanksgiving for Lorraine's life will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, Macaulay Street, Ahuriri, Napier on Wednesday, September 16 at 1.30pm. Garden flowers only please.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020