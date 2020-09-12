Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Lorraine MURPHY

Add a Memory
Judith Lorraine MURPHY Notice
MURPHY, Judith Lorraine. Formerly of Christchurch. Lorraine died peacefully on September 10, 2020. Adored wife of Barrie for 61 years; loved mother of Margot and Rhondda; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Sophia and Robbie. For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have cross'd the bar. ('Crossing the Bar' Alfred Lord Tennyson) A service of thanksgiving for Lorraine's life will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, Macaulay Street, Ahuriri, Napier on Wednesday, September 16 at 1.30pm. Garden flowers only please.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -