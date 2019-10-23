Home

DOWNING, Judith Margaret. On October 20, 2019 aged 80 years. Loved wife and soul mate of the late Tim. Adored mother and mother-in- law of Graeme and Steph, Maree and Paul, Cheryl and Kevin, Paul and Thao. Treasured Nana of Loren, Joel, Troy, Kurt, Annalyse, Louise, Sarah and Ester, and Great Grandmother of Willow, Winny and Georgina. Many thanks to Eversley for their professional and loving care. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11am. Messages to the Downing family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 23, 2019
