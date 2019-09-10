|
SELLAR, Judith Marion (nee Workman). Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Dearly loved partner of Danny Lavery, and wife of the late Ray Sellar. Dearly loved mum of Vicki and Conrad, and Clayton. Step-mum of Kim and Vern, Keren and Nick, and Philip and Susan. Cherished Nana Judith of all her grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Margaret, John, and the late Anne and Dennis. A celebration of Judith's life will be held at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Stroke Foundation will be appreciated and may be left in the entrance to the Chapel. Messages to the family or tributes to Judith may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Sellar Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 10, 2019