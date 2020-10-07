Home

Judith Mary (Judy) COLEMAN

Judith Mary (Judy) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Judith Mary (Judy). On Saturday October 3, 2020, peacefully at Waiapu House Lifecare, Havelock North, 3 weeks from her 97th birthday. Treasured wife of Bob (deceased) and much loved Mum of Barry and Trish (Havelock North), and Lindsay (deceased). Proud Grandma of Alix and Dave (Auckland), Mark and Chani (Havelock North) and Robert (Whanganui). Great grandmother to Dzjana, Max, Kahu and Arlo. Great great grandmother to Sari. In accordance with Judy's wishes, a private service has been held, and interment will follow at a later date in the RSA Section of the Aramoho Cemetery, Whanganui. Judy's family wish to acknowledge the wonderful care provided to her by all nursing staff, care givers, Dr Sakhina Ahmad and Waiapu House Lifecare, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2020
