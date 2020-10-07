|
|
McINNES, Judith. Passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 aged 81 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Shona, Kirsty, Hamish and Jacque, and Sara (deceased). Loving sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Claudia. Adored Grandma and Great- Grandma of Megan and Arnold, Lizzie and Sam, Paddy, and Harrison. As per Judith's request, a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Judith's life will take place at a later date. Messages to the McInnes Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2020