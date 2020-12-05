|
HICKEY, Julianna Courtney. As the result of an accident on December 1, 2020, aged 18 years. Beautiful loving daughter of Kristen and Grant Irwin, and the late John Hickey. Treasured grandaughter of Limiteti Folau. A loved sister, niece, cousin and friend to many. "Julianna, you are our family's everything. We love you so much" Julianna will be at Kimi Ora Marae, Flaxmere from Saturday afternoon. From Sunday afternoon she will be lying at the New Hope Community Church, Williams Street, Hastings where her service will be held on Monday, December 7 at 9am followed by interment at Hastings Cemetery. Messages to: - The Hickey/Irwin Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020