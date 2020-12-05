Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
9:00 a.m.
New Hope Community Church
Williams Street
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julianna HICKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julianna Courtney HICKEY

Add a Memory
Julianna Courtney HICKEY Notice
HICKEY, Julianna Courtney. As the result of an accident on December 1, 2020, aged 18 years. Beautiful loving daughter of Kristen and Grant Irwin, and the late John Hickey. Treasured grandaughter of Limiteti Folau. A loved sister, niece, cousin and friend to many. "Julianna, you are our family's everything. We love you so much" Julianna will be at Kimi Ora Marae, Flaxmere from Saturday afternoon. From Sunday afternoon she will be lying at the New Hope Community Church, Williams Street, Hastings where her service will be held on Monday, December 7 at 9am followed by interment at Hastings Cemetery. Messages to: - The Hickey/Irwin Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julianna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -