TOMSON, June Agnes. Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Lyn(ette) and Bob (Palmerston North), Wanda and Tony (Christchurch), Junell and Chris (Brisbane), and John (Napier). Loved Grandmother of Shayne, Jared, and Chanelle; Lauren, and Caitlyn; Tanya, Crissy, and Nea. Loved Great grandmother of Jacob, Maddox, and Kaia; Jack Sean, Piper, Paige, and Ethan. The family would like to thank the staff of Princess Alexandra for the wonderful care of June during her stay with them. A family celebration of June's life has been held. Messages to the family can be posted to The Tomson Family, C/- PO Box 1055 Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 20, 2020