Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Carol (June) BENNETT

Add a Memory
June Carol (June) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, June Carol (June). Born June 3, 1924. Died peacefully on Saturday January 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Jack Bennett. Caring and generous mother of Virginia, Caroline and Angela, sons-in-law Oliver, Paul and Derek, grandchildren Imogen, Antonia, Isaac and Gabriella and great grandchildren Theia and Hugo. Greatly loved by all her family. Many thanks to the Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of June. There will be a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -