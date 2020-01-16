|
|
BENNETT, June Carol (June). Born June 3, 1924. Died peacefully on Saturday January 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Jack Bennett. Caring and generous mother of Virginia, Caroline and Angela, sons-in-law Oliver, Paul and Derek, grandchildren Imogen, Antonia, Isaac and Gabriella and great grandchildren Theia and Hugo. Greatly loved by all her family. Many thanks to the Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of June. There will be a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 16, 2020