|
|
THOMAS, June Geddes. Formerly of Napier. On August 26 2020, peacefully at Roseneath, Carterton. Aged 93. Much loved wife of the late Owen. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Glynn (Melbourne), Selwyn and Lena (Kinloch), Clare and Paul Floyd (Greytown). Adored Nana of Josh and Olivia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Lois McStay, and a loved aunty. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Roseneath for their care. In accordance with June's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to the Thomas family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2020