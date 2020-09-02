Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
06-379 7616
Resources
More Obituaries for June THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Geddes THOMAS

Add a Memory
June Geddes THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, June Geddes. Formerly of Napier. On August 26 2020, peacefully at Roseneath, Carterton. Aged 93. Much loved wife of the late Owen. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Glynn (Melbourne), Selwyn and Lena (Kinloch), Clare and Paul Floyd (Greytown). Adored Nana of Josh and Olivia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Lois McStay, and a loved aunty. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Roseneath for their care. In accordance with June's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to the Thomas family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -