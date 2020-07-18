Home

June LAWRENCE

June LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE, June. On July 14, 2020, peacefully at home with family by her side. Dearly beloved wife, soul mate and best friend of the late Glyn. Loved and respected mother of Laurie, Mark and Deanne, and mother- in-law of Frances, Melissa and Rick. Grandma to David, Christine, Cameron, Mitchell, Cooper, Shaun, Macen and Kaylee. Loving sister of Margaret. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Waikato and/ or Pohlen Hospital or left at the service, and would be greatly appreciated. A memorial service to celebrate June's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, July 21 2020 at 1pm. Messages to the Lawrence Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2020
