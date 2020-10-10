|
A'COURT, June Lorraine (nee Windelev). Aged 74 years, peacefully passed away in the early hours of September 29, 2020, after a short illness. Loved Mum of Tina, Daniel, Darron and Vicki. Nana of Andrew, Rebecca, Cai, Megan, Miles, Zane and Cody. June was preceded in death by her beloved long-term partner John Law. June will be remembered at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Monday, October 12, at 2.00pm. Communications with June's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2020