Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Service
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June A'COURT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Lorraine (Windelev) A'COURT

Add a Memory
June Lorraine (Windelev) A'COURT Notice
A'COURT, June Lorraine (nee Windelev). Aged 74 years, peacefully passed away in the early hours of September 29, 2020, after a short illness. Loved Mum of Tina, Daniel, Darron and Vicki. Nana of Andrew, Rebecca, Cai, Megan, Miles, Zane and Cody. June was preceded in death by her beloved long-term partner John Law. June will be remembered at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Monday, October 12, at 2.00pm. Communications with June's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -