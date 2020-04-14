|
WARD, June Marie. Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle Rest Home on Good Friday, April 10, aged 91. Much loved Aunt of Mary, Therese, Joe, Dan and Pete. Member of Catholic Parish of Hastings. So many fond memories of June as a lady who loved Jesus, was warm and loving, and always so positive. Big thank you to the staff at Mary Doyle Rest Home. Burial at Havelock North Cemetery, Wednesday, April 15 at 11am. Donation to St Vincent De Paul in lieu of flowers.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 14, 2020