Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
June TREVOR LEARMONTH Notice
TREVOR LEARMONTH, June. Passed shortly before her 101st birthday. She will be remembered for her interests in Highland Dancing, Scottish Country Dancing, music and gardening. We farewell her in a service at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1pm. Her daughter asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Alzheimers New Zealand, online at www.alzheimers.org.nz. Messages to the Trevor family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 14, 2019
