|
|
TREVOR LEARMONTH, June. Passed shortly before her 101st birthday. She will be remembered for her interests in Highland Dancing, Scottish Country Dancing, music and gardening. We farewell her in a service at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1pm. Her daughter asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Alzheimers New Zealand, online at www.alzheimers.org.nz. Messages to the Trevor family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 14, 2019