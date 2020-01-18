|
|
CLARE, June Valerie (nee Wood). June passed away peacefully on the first day of spring, September 1, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital following a brief illness, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Les, mother and mother-in-law of Warren Clare, Sheryl and Malcolm Williams, Deborah and Murray Busch, Paul Clare, Michelle and Blair McCormick, and grandma of Katie, Hamish, Laura, Cameron, Rachel, Hayden and Shannon. In line with June's wishes, a private funeral was held. June's family would like to thank the wonderful hospital staff, and June's friends for their special care. June was kind, loving and determined, devoted to her family and a special friend. Remembered with love every day. Messages to Sheryl Williams Post Office Box 2501 Stoke, Nelson.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 18, 2020